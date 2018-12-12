Family Builds Christmas Tree Made Of Dead Cactuses

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona family is gaining attention for building a Christmas tree made of dead cactuses.

The Arizona Republic reports the Lancasters in Mesa, Arizona, recently completed their four-year journey to erect their “Phoenix Christmas tree” — a tree made entirely from cholla cactus skeletons.

Jeff Lancaster recently shared the final product online.

Lancaster says he got the sturdy hole-ridden skeleton pieces to build the tree from friends who work in construction.

Cactus skeletons aren’t protected under the Arizona native plant law.

But the Arizona Department of Agriculture suggests getting written permission “from the landowner before entering any private property, especially to remove resources.”

