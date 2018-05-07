'Arrested Development' Season 5 Trailer: The Bluth Family Reunites to Win an Election

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) We’ll be seeing Arrested Development season 5 sooner than expected. A lot sooner – as in this month.

Netflix just released an Arrested Development season 5 trailer which reveals a May 29 release date!

The trailer features timeless old references (Tobias being a Never Nude, Buster’s monster hand), but also offers plenty of new storylines for the upcoming season. Apparently, Lindsay’s decided to run for Congress (“I want to be part of the problem”) and the Bluths are finally being recognized as “Family of the Year” — an award they’re technically giving themselves.

Don’t make a huge mistake like Gob and watch the trailer below.

Video of Arrested Development - Season 5 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The fifth season marks a return to form for the rebooted cult TV series. The full cast of Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, David Cross, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, and Portia de Rossi will return, spending “much more” time together after Season 4 kept their characters apart.

If you’ll recall, due to scheduling conflicts on the part of the cast, season four was less of a family affair, with most of the episodes dedicated to just a few characters at a time.

Furthermore, a new "remixed" version of season four was added to Netflix last week.