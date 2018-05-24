Ashton Kutcher Stuns Ellen With Huge Donation For Her 60th Birthday

What a pal! Ellen DeGeneres got a wonderful surprise on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ashton Kutcher stopped by unannounced to tell her that he and tech company Ripple were gifting the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund with $4 million in her name. Her wife Portia de Rossi established the fund in February to mark DeGeneres’ 60thbirthday. “That was the most amazing thing,” DeGeneres told Kutcher and his business partner, Guy Oseary, clearly overcome with gratitude. “Thank you. I love you both so much, you know that.”

Video of Ashton Kutcher Shocks Ellen with Huge Donation