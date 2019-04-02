By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Are you ready to watch 10 years and 22 films-worth of storytelling and universe building come to a climactic finale? Of course, you are!

"Avengers: Endgame" tickets are now on sale via Fandango or from your local theater’s box office, mere weeks ahead of its highly anticipated April 26 release. So, if you plan on seeing the Marvel epic unfold opening night, you might want to snag some tickets now before — snap! — it’s too late.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/NUKzNaIJhO — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 2, 2019

Additionally, Disney dropped a new trailer for the superhero movie to celebrate tickets becoming available for purchase, and the footage shows the heroes making a case for going up against Thanos (Josh Brolin) again, despite the odds. .

"We owe this to everyone who's not in the room," the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says.

Video of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame | Special Look

The trailer also features shots of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) staring forlornly at a photo of himself with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Captain America (Chris Evans) collapsed near his shield. And then there's Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying through space with the Black Widow, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Captain America, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).



This is all before Thanos finally makes an appearance, saying, "You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me."

Last month, it was revealed that "Avengers: Endgame" is clocking in at a suitably epic three hours and two minutes long (or 182 minutes, if you prefer), making it the longest MCU movie by some distance.