Brace Yourself: Baby Shark Is Coming To Detroit This Fall

(99.5 WYCD) -- Did you finally get Baby Shark out of your head? Now, it's coming to you, doo-doo-doo!

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the viral tune, has teamed up with Round Room Live to bring “Baby Shark Live!” to Detroit's Fox Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 3.

According to a press release, “Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!”

Baby Shark and its corresponding dance video have amassed over five billion views to date. Not only is it the most-viewed educational video of all time, it currently ranks as the eighth most-watched clip in all of YouTube.

Tickets for the “one-of-a-kind concert experience” start at $19.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.