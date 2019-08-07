Get Paid $1,000 To Eat Bacon For One Day!
(99.5 WYCD) -- A one-day assignment eating bacon and getting paid to do it? When pigs fly? Read on, bacon lovers.
Farmer Boys, a California burger chain, is looking to hire a “Bacon Intern,” who will solely be responsible for eating bacon menu items and judging the bacon on certain criteria.
The intern will only work for one full day (the typical 8 hours), but at the end of the shift, the intern will leave with $1,000!
Do you LOVE bacon as much as we do?! --We've launched our first-ever search for a paid BACON INTERN. One day - $1,000 pay - EAT BACON! -- Post a photo or video on your account and explain in the caption why YOU are best for the job. Use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and tag @FarmerBoysFood by 8/20/19. Winner will be announced on 8/27/19. Profile must be public to be considered. Click the link in bio for rules.
The internship will be based in Southern California, so the intern must be willing to travel.
To win the coveted slot, applicants can apply through Aug. 20 by posting a photo or video on their personal Instagram account giving a true porker's plea on why they would be the best "bacon intern" for Farmer Boys.
Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFoods in the post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their captions. Accounts must be set to public to be considered, company officials said.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old and "a certified lover of all things pork," the company added.