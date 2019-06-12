Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WATCH: Shopping Mall Starts To Flood, Band Plays 'Titanic' Song

(99.5 WYCD) -- The band played on.

Literally.

As a mall in Guadalajara began flooding Saturday, a live band made the best of the situation.

Not missing a beat, the musicians made a clever and hilarious allusion to 1997's Titanic with a rendition of Céline Dion’s "My Heart Will Go On."

Pretty impressive to have the wits and ability to pull that off out of the blue. 

According to Mexico News Daily, the mall also flooded during last year’s rainy season.

At least 20 businesses were damaged, the outlet reported.

