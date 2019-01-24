Ben & Jerry’s Debuts 3 New Cookie Dough Flavors

Ben & Jerry's has three new cookie dough core flavors.

The new flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, with cookie milk ice cream, fudge chips and a dense chocolate chip cookie dough core. There's also Wake and No-Bake Cookie Dough Core, featuring a pint of peanut butter cookie-filled vanilla ice cream and fudge chip-filled peanut butter ice cream split by a no-bake cookie dough core. You can also try Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core, with a sugar cookie dough core splitting cherry ice cream and almond-flavored sweet cream ice cream flecked with shortbread cookie pieces.

Don't be scared by any of the "dough cores", Ben & Jerry's uses pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour for the new recipes.

