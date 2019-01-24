Ben & Jerry's Debuts Three New Cookie Dough Core Flavors

(99.5 WYCD) -- Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's has announced three new cookie dough core flavors.

The new flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, with cookie milk ice cream, fudge chips and a dense chocolate chip cookie dough core. There's also Wake and No-Bake Cookie Dough Core, featuring a pint of peanut butter cookie-filled vanilla ice cream and fudge chip-filled peanut butter ice cream split by a no-bake cookie dough core. You can also try Sweeet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core, with a sugar cookie dough core splitting cherry ice cream and almond-flavored sweet cream ice cream flecked with shortbread cookie pieces.

Our NEW Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core flavor is cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips & a chocolate chip cookie dough core. Right? Coming soon to a freezer and Scoop Shop near you! https://t.co/hWzTw48S4r #YearOfTheDough pic.twitter.com/TPcBF9iCuB — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 23, 2019

Our NEW Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core is sweet cream ice cream with a hint of almond flavor & shortbread cookies & cherry ice cream with cherries & a sugar cookie dough core. Do we love you or what? Coming soon to a freezer near you! https://t.co/zvwsizyAQn #YearOfTheDough pic.twitter.com/Cmr8WqAoAW — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 23, 2019

Our NEW Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core is vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips & a no bake cookie dough core. Coming soon to a freezer and Scoop Shop near you! https://t.co/qFlyvnky25 #YearOfTheDough pic.twitter.com/bliqCJuV5S — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 24, 2019

Don't be alarmed by any of the "dough cores," Ben & Jerry's uses pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour for the new recipes.