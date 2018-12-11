This Is The Best Christmas Tree Display You'll See [IMAGE]

(99.5 WYCD) -- Christmas bringing out the creativity.

Reddit user Hello_Wisconsin uploaded the following photo from his town showing a neighbor’s Christmas tree exploding through the roof.

[Insert quote from the classic movie, Christmas Vacation, here>

The amount of people that think this tree is actually going through the roof is remarkable. It’s just a little trickery folks. Small tree on the roof covered in tarp and shingles, line it up with the real tree, and there you have it.

Nice work, Wisconsin.