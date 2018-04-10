Best Pizza in Every State: The winners are…

(99.5 WYCD) Everyone knows there’s amazing pizza to be found in every state, and several of your best spots claim to be “the best.”

But which places actually take the top spot?

The Daily Meal compiled a handy list that breaks down the best pizza in every state.

According to The Daily Meal, Buddy's Pizza is the best pizza in Michigan.

Here's what they said about Buddy's Pizza.

Detroit’s signature square pizza style is like a Sicilian slice on steroids. There's crisp, thick, deep-dish crust action, often formed from the process of twice-baking in square pans that have been brushed with oil or butter, and a liberal ladling of sauce spread across the cheese surface. It supposedly all started at Buddy’s Rendezvous, a neighborhood tavern, in 1946.

You may think that Detroit-style is confined to its home region, but consider that a few years ago, Alan Richman of GQ singled out Buddy’s as one of the 25 best pizzas in America; that California pizza royalty Tony Gemignani serves his version at several of his restaurants; and the style has started catching on in Texas, and in New York with Emmy Squared. Try the signature Detroit Zoo pie from the Motor City Pizza Collection: Motor City Cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, pine nuts, and tomato basil sauce.

