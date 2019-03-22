Better Made Chips Recalled Over Allergy Risk

(99.5 WYCD) - It's time to check your snacks -- especially if you have a food allergy.

Better Made is recalling 10-ounce packages of its Original Potato Chips because the products may contain undeclared milk.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a package of Original Potato Chips actually contained Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips, which contain milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.

Recalled products include 10oz $3.99 Original Potato Chips in a yellow flexible pouch bag and marked on the top right corner with the following information:

Lot # 62090431442 thru Lot # 62090431520

Lot # 85100431442 thru Lot # 85100431520

Use by date of 10 AUG 2019

UPC code of 041633063048

No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported to date.

The company says the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in their production and packaging processes which may have affected 660 bags chips.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact Better Made Snack Foods at 313-925-4774.