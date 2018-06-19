Big & Rich Are Getting Their Own Reality Show

Big & Rich may be coming to television as early as this fall.

The country duo revealed the news during an interview with Taste of Country that they will be the latest singers to receive their own reality TV series, thanks to Mark Wahlberg.

"Would you guys watch a show if it's called 'Living Big & Rich?'" Rich asked a crowd of fans in front of him. "We became friends with this actor named Mark Wahlberg. He's like, 'Man, you guys are crazy. I love Cowboy Troy' and he liked our whole thing. We're actually working on a TV series right now and Mark Wahlberg is our executive director so it's pretty cool."

. @BigandRich made some news at @CountryJamCo. A TV show coming soon ------ pic.twitter.com/b0fwY1RyyF — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) June 17, 2018

No word on where it will air.