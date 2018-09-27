Bill Murray Makes Surprise Grand Ole Opry Appearance

The audience at the Grand Ole Opry got quite a surprise this week, when Bill Murray hit the stage. That’s right, the comedian came out to join the SteelDrivers and John Prine on John’s track “Paradise.”

“I was just given a news alert,” banjo player Richard Bailey told the audience. “We have another old friend of the band… Mr. Bill Murray.” Murray later told the audience, “This is my first appearance at the Opry." Check out Bill Murray’s appearance to the right.