Bindi Irwin Shares Photos Of 'Beyond Perfect' Proposal
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late conservationist, Steve Irwin, is getting married.
She posted Wednesday on her social media that longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell's proposed on her 21st birthday, Tuesday.
The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’. We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. ❤️
Powell is a 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida whom she met in 2013 when he was visiting the Irwin family's Australia Zoo .
Steve Irwin, known as "The Crocodile Hunter," was a popular TV personality. He was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary.
His wife, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert have carried on his conservation work.
Bindi Irwin starred in her own wildlife series as a child. She won season 21 of "Dancing with the Stars."
July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!