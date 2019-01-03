'Bird Box Challenge': Police, Netflix Warn Fans 'Do Not Hurt Yourselves'

(99.5 WYCD) -- We're only a couple days into 2019 and there's already a warning out there asking people not to hurt themselves.

Yup -- the "Bird Box Challenge" has taken full flight in honor of the popular Netflix horror film.

In the film, starring Sandra Bullock, people cover their eyes to avoid invisible creatures -- but in real life, people are filming themselves just trying to do everyday tasks blindfolded.

Now apparently enough people are blindfolding themselves and participating in the "Bird Box Challenge," enough for Netflix to come out and issue a warning.

Some of the challenges on social media show people trying to do things like riding scooters, going up escalators, or navigating the outdoors.

Here are some examples:

Video of 24 Hour Bird Box Challenge

Video of BIRD BOX CHALLENGE (IN PUBLIC)

Video of Bird Box Challenge (EXTREMELY FUNNY)

In response to all the challenges, Netflix tweeted the following warning:

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The Eastpointe Police Department joined Netflix in warning people against taking part in the challenge. The department didn't mention any reports of injuries, but cautioned people to "be safe, not an example."