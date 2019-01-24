Bitter Cold Weekend, Snowstorm Headed For Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Get ready for another round of winter weather.

Forecasters say things will start to get dicey Thursday night, when up to an inch of snow could fall across the area.

"I'm really concerned, folks, about this snow event later this afternoon and into tonight," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. "It's not the big ticket item, but the polar, arctic front that will come through later today and into tonight will really kick that lake-effect snow machine into high gear. Be ready for very slippery conditions this evening and into tonight and probably left over tomorrow morning."

Temperatures will plunge into the teens Friday with wind chills below zero, and will pretty much stay there all weekend.

Another round of arctic air will impact Southeast Michigan. #miwx pic.twitter.com/JF7jHXcYcY — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 24, 2019

"Saturday is kind of a break day between systems. We'll have less wind but bitterly cold with some sun at times and a high around 20," said DeVore. "And similar conditions Sunday."

We could see some flurries through the weekend, but DeVore says the real snowstorm is going to hit Monday night.

"I've got two systems to watch. One with a little bit of light snow later Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening," he said. "And a bigger potential storm is out there Monday into Tuesday that looks like it will be plowable with 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 inches of accumulation, if I was putting in a number right now."

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Thursday -- Cloudy, p.m. snow showers. High 30. Low 13.

Friday -- Mostly cloudy, flurries; bitterly cold. High 17. Low 6.

Saturday -- Mostly sunny; frigid. High 20. Low 14.

Sunday -- Cloudy, some snow; frigid. High 19. Low 8.

Monday -- Periods of snow; up to 7 inches accumulation. High 25. Low 20.