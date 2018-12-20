A 'Black Mirror' Film Is Coming To Netflix Later This Month

(99.5 WYCD) -- We have good news and bad news, “Black Mirror” fans.

The good news: Netflix is releasing a feature-length Black Mirror film before the end of the year. The bad news: The streamer hasn’t confirmed when the movie will drop or if it’s part of the show’s upcoming fifth season.

According to Forbes, this fact was revealed by an eagle-eyed Redditor, who noticed that the first episode for the new season, called “Bandersnatch,” is listed on a separate Netflix page from the other 19 episodes of the series. The Netflix page also lists it as a film, not an episode.

The film will ring in at 90 minutes long, making it the longest piece of content in the Black Mirror canon to date.

However, little is known about the film or its plot.

Last month, the verified Netflix-operated account @NXonNetflix tweeted a list of some of the streamer’s series and film launch dates for December, one being (you guessed it) “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” And according to that schedule, “Bandersnatch” will launch on Dec. 28.

Unfortunately, the tweet was deleted and only survives via screengrabs, like the ones here and here.

However, if “Bandersnatch” — or “Bandersnatch” + Season 5 — is coming this month, it would be right on schedule, as the fourth season of the anthology series debuted on Netflix in the final week of December 2017.

If that’s the case, let’s hope it’s the eagerly-anticipated (but still not confirmed) “Choose Your Own Adventure” episode. And it might be, seeing as the Bandersnatch is a character in Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass.” (Yes, you can go nerd-out about that somewhere else now.)