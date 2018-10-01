Black Mirror Season 5 To Include Choose-Your-Own Adventure Episode

(99.5 WYCD) - Netflix’s hit sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is testing the limits of technology once again — by letting viewers choose the outcome of an upcoming episode.

According to Bloomberg, the Emmy-winning Charlie Brooker series is trying something different for its fifth season: a choose-your-own-adventure style episode.

This wouldn’t be the first time Netflix has toyed with the idea of interactive stories on their streaming content. Their Puss in Boots cartoon, for instance, has a few interactive elements where you can decide what moves the feline will do next.

However, this is the first time that Netflix will try it for a live-action program.

Netflix will reportedly develop “a slate of specials” that toy with the same interactive model in the near future, evincing a desire to branch out into new territory.

Black Mirror season five is slated to premiere this December.