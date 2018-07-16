Blake Shelton Blames Drinking For On-Stage Fall [VIDEO]
(WYCD) - Blake Shelton might have had one too many this past weekend.
The “Voice” judge fell while performing the closing set at Oregon’s Pendleton Whisky Music Festival on Saturday.
“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night,” Shelton, 42, tweeted early Sunday. “Please!! I have to see it! Post that sh-t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot…”
Video soon emerged of Shelton, who lost his balance while holding a microphone. He swiftly got back up and grabbed his guitar.
My friend @devore_dani caught it! pic.twitter.com/OL4oCZrhSK— Alexandrea Rivera (@AlexandreaH13) July 15, 2018
Shelton blamed his stage snafu on Pitbull, who performed shortly before. “I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show,” Shelton said. “I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant s–t fall…”
By the way @pitbull...I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show... I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant shit fall...— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018
Hopefully Shelton doesn't take a tumble when he takes the stage to close out the first night of Faster Horses Festival this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
