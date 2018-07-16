Blake Shelton Blames Drinking For On-Stage Fall [VIDEO]

(WYCD) - Blake Shelton might have had one too many this past weekend.

The “Voice” judge fell while performing the closing set at Oregon’s Pendleton Whisky Music Festival on Saturday.

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night,” Shelton, 42, tweeted early Sunday. “Please!! I have to see it! Post that sh-t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot…”

Video soon emerged of Shelton, who lost his balance while holding a microphone. He swiftly got back up and grabbed his guitar.

Shelton blamed his stage snafu on Pitbull, who performed shortly before. “I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show,” Shelton said. “I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant s–t fall…”

By the way @pitbull...I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show... I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant shit fall... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

Hopefully Shelton doesn't take a tumble when he takes the stage to close out the first night of Faster Horses Festival this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Related: Faster Horses 2018 Schedule