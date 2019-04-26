Blake Shelton Gifts Fellow 'Voice' Judge Kelly Clarkson Vodka Bar
April 26, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- It's good to have a friend like "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton when it's your birthday, just ask Kelly Clarkson.
When Blake gave Kelly an Instagram shoutout for her birthday he also shared the birthday gift of her favorite vodka.
Blake's gift included Kelly's favorite Smithworks vodka in different bottles, complete with a framed explaining the ingredients of the drink.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kellyclarkson!! Hope you enjoy your @smithworksvodka bar! - Team BS