Blake Shelton Plays 'Heads Up' At Faster Horses With WYCD [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - It was the matchup of the summer at the #PartyOfTheSummer Friday night.

Before taking the stage at Faster Horses Festival, country star Blake Shelton and WYCD program director Tim Roberts challenged Rob Stone & Holly Hutton to a game of 'Heads Up.'

It was Tim's first time playing the game, but Blake said he's played it before with singer RaeLynn. Would Tim's inexperience end up hurting them in the end? How is Blake as a real-life teammate?

Find out which duo came out as the winners below.

Should the losing team get a rematch next time Blake comes to town?