Here’s Why Blake Shelton Might Never Put Out Another Album

(99.5 WYCD) -- Blake Shelton isn't sure when his next album will arrive; in fact, he's not sure there will be a "next album."

The popular "The Voice" coach made the confession to Entertainment Tonight while speaking on the red carpet at the first half of the Season 16 finale on May 20, where he confessed that he might buck the traditional format and only release singles from now on.

“I don’t want to put out an album. I really don’t,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year. I know that.”

Shelton's current single, "God's Country," is rapidly climbing up the charts, and the Oklahoma native hints fans might get more songs one at a time instead of an entire project.

“I’ll be just as happy to release just another single,” Shelton said. “I do [have more songs> and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

Blake also previously admitted that there’s every possibility that his latest full-length LP, 2017's Texahoma Shore, would be his final ever album after admitting that he intended his release before that, 2016’s If I’m Honest, to be his last.

“That last album I made was gonna be my last — this next album I’m making is probably gonna be my last album,” Blake said in May 2017 while speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly before releasing his most recent album. “So I really gotta decide what I wanna do.”