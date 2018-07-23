Blake Shelton Shares Incredible Overhead Shot Of Massive Faster Horses Crowd

(WYCD) - Blake Shelton shared an incredible photo of 40,000 fans watching his Friday night headlining set at the Faster Horses Festival on July 20.

According to M Live, the photo is courtesy of the drone operated by the festival at Michigan International Speedway.

Shelton shared it to Twitter on Saturday as the second day of the three-day event got underway.

"Ehh... Had a decent turn out for Faster Horses last night... Ha!!! Look close, that's me on the walkway!!" Shelton tweeted on Saturday. Check out the photo below:

Shelton took the stage approximately an hour later than he was originally scheduled to thanks to a weather delay.

The delay may have set things back, but that didn't stop the fans from pouring back in.