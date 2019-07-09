WATCH: Blake Shelton's Bottle Cap Challege Try Ends In EPIC Fail

(99.5 WYCD) -- Blake Shelton got in on the viral trend of kicking a cap off a bottle when he recorded his attempt at the "Bottle Cap Challenge."

In the video below, which the "God's Country" singer posted to Instagram on Thursday (July 4), Shelton fails rather epically at the challenge, in which the one attempts to remove a loose bottle cap from a bottle with a well-placed kick, all without touching the bottle.

The challenge has become such a craze that celebrities like John Mayer, Jason Statham, “Nashville” star Charles Esten, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Conor McGregor and Ryan Reynolds are trying their hand at it.

But unfortunately for the country singer and his Fourth of July vodka supply, Shelton doesn't really come anywhere near to succeeding.

He lands a solid kick to the upper third of a bottle of his Smithworks vodka that sends it flying from its perch outside.

Shelton jokingly says, “Oh God, what have I done? What have I done?” as he carries the fallen bottle off in his arms as he runs away exclaiming, “I’m sorry, Smithworks!”