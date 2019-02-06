Blake Shelton's Ole Red Downtown Bar Sued by Nashville

(99.5 WYCD) -- Blake Shelton's Ole Red downtown bar is in a bit of hot water by the city of Nashville, all because of the color of light they chose to cover the exterior with.

According to the Tennessean, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission filed a lawsuit on Monday against Ryman Hospitality, which owns Ole Red, because of company's decision to cover the outer walls of Ole Red with red light at night. According to the commission, a policy passed more than a year ago states that colored exterior lights in historic districts, where Ole Red is, are forbidden.

"Lighting should be concealed or simple and unobtrusive in design, materials, and relationship to other facade or elevation elements," the policy reads.

Neither Shelton nor Ryman Hospitality have yet to comment on the lawsuit.