Brad Paisley's New Single is a Touching Tribute to His Wife

Brad Paisley has released the heartfelt new single “My Miracle.” The ballad is a tribute to his wife of 16 years – Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Related: EXCLUSIVE:Brad Paisley Takes Us to the Rodeo With New Single, "Bucked Off"

Paisley gets reflective on the chorus: “My miracle is five foot five / No doubt in my mind, she's the reason I'm alive / And I wasn't always spiritual / Only one thing's for sure/ How could I not have faith in the God that created her?"

The singer-songwriter first shared a bare bones version of the song on Instagram on Friday writing: ”Who is your miracle? In honor of #internationalwomensday -here’s a lil’ song for mine..”

Paisley followed up on Twitter today to explain more about the inspiration behind the song.

“There’s a long list of men who became much better people because of a woman – who found their faith, who found who they were supposed to be, whose lives were saved because of a woman in their life,” Paisley said. “I feel like I’m one of those men, and that’s what this song is about”