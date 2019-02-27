Carrie Underwood's 3yo Son Drops Puck at Dad's Ceremony

A 3-year-old who has cooler parents than most kids had his turn in the spotlight in Nashville on Monday night.

The Predators celebrated Mike Fisher, who happens to be Carrie Underwood’s husband, and the couple’s son played a key role in the festivities.

Little Isaiah dropped the ceremonial first puck after his dad was presented with a retirement gift by the organization. Fisher spent 8 of his 18 seasons as a fan favorite in Nashville.

Underwood did not appear to be at Bridgestone Arena for the ceremony, but she may have been a little busy taking care of a newborn at home. The “Cry Pretty” singer is also set to begin a U.S. tour in May.