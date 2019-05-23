Watch Memorial Day Tributes From Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett and More

The unofficial start of summer is upon us, but the true purpose of Memorial Day is to honor the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have died for their country.

Some of country music’s biggest stars are among those lining up to pay tribute to the fallen and to those who put their lives at risk every day by serving in the military.

“I want to say from the bottom of my heart, my family, and all the country music family to the troops: thank you so much for everything that you do and have done,” Brett Young said.

Watch our exclusive video above for more tributes from Lady Antebellum, LOCASH, Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Walker Hayes, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Hunter Hayes and Florida Georgia Line.

Related: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Set Boundaries to Keep Daughters Down-To-Earth