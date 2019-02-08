Randy Houser Predicts Good GRAMMY Things for Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves has a fan in Randy Houser. Musgraves nearly doubled her number of career GRAMMY nominations when the 2019 contenders were revealed, and Houser thinks that will be enough to deliver Musgraves at least her third big win. He predicts the 30-year-old will walk up on-stage to accept the award for Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.”

Musgraves is also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album.

Houser, meanwhile, just released his 5th studio album Magnolia. It features the song “What Whisky Does” with Hillary Lindsey. So how do you write a country song about whisky with a fresh approach? Houser answers that question and more in the video above.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.