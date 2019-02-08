Florida Georgia Line Go Old School with Hardy on "Y'all Boys"

Florida Georgia Line have released their second single in as many weeks and their third since the end of December. After getting socially conscious on “People are Different” and “Women,” the duo get back to having fun on “Y’all Boys” featuring Hardy.

The celebratory track is driven by a thundering bass beat and checks in at a concise 2:32. The song pays tribute to the old school country mentality and the people who know exactly who George Strait and Alan Jackson are. The lyric video features pick-up trucks, dirt bikes and the beach.

“Y’all Boys” will appear on FGL’s forthcoming 4th studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. It will be released on February 15th.