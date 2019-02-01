Florida Georgia Line Releases Tribute to "Women" Track with Jason Derulo
It's the latest single from FGL's upcoming new album
Florida Georgia Line remain socially conscious on their new single “Women” with Jason Derulo. The country music duo says the song puts women on a platform like they deserve.
“Women” is a tribute to all the women out there,” FGL wrote on twitter. “We wouldn’t be here without them.”
Derulo said writing “Women” with Florida Georgia Line was a day he won’t forget.
“This one is a celebration of every mother, daughter, sister and lover that make our lives worth living,” the singer said. “Where would we be without the women in our lives?”
“Women” follows “People Are Different,” a plea for acceptance and inclusion, as the first singles from FGL’s forthcoming 4th studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. It will be released on February 15th.