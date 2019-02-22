Jennifer Nettles Opens Up on New Solo Single "I Can Do Hard Things"

Jennifer Nettles is back on her own, at least for a moment, to sing about something she’s passionate about. The Sugarland singer just released a new solo single called “I Can Do Hard Things.” Nettles says the lovely track is simply about being a “grown-ass woman.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Sugarland Confuses Jon Pardi And Most Of Country Music

“This song for me is a truth telling, a bloodletting, a real-life heart opening to what it means to be a grown woman,” Nettles said on Twitter. “It is my offering to honor the reality that, as I like to say, everything is everything.”

We are made for hard things just as much as we are made for joyous, easy ones. We are resilient. Change is hard and loss is hard and being a mom is hard and living one’s Truth is hard. That Truth became so loud that I had to sing it. I can do hard things.https://t.co/f82CRnP5c8 pic.twitter.com/R4INQFQVn5 — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) February 22, 2019

Nettles has done the solo thing before of course. Her second studio album on her own – 2016’s Playing with Fire – went to #2 on the Billboard country chart. She reunited with Sugarland partner Kristian Bush for 2018’s Bigger.