Kane Brown, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Among ACM Awards Performers

The Academy of Country Music has announced the first group of performers for this year’s ACM Awards.

Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait will take the stage during the 54th annual ceremony.

Related: Maren Morris Performs "GIRL" on 'Fallon'

Jason Alden was previously announced as a performer as the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award recipient.

All of the announced performers are up for awards in major categories except for Strait and McEntire, but Reba is hosting the show for the 16th time.

Little Big Town is among this year’s repeat performers. The group covered Elton John’s “Rocket Man” last year. Watch a behind the scenes look at how they prepared for the big moment.