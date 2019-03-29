Luke Bryan Has Needs on New Single "Knockin' Boots"

When Luke Bryan isn’t doing good deed after good deed while judging American Idol contestants, he’s finding time to release more music.

We’re getting our first listen of what’s to come on the county star’s forthcoming seventh studio album. The first single to be released is “Knockin’ Boots,” a finger-snapping, hand-clapping checklist of ingredients to the good life:

“This truck needs a half tank / These wheels need a two lane / This radio needs three songs to play / To get me ‘cross town to you / That dress needs to slip off / That hair needs to come down / Friday nights need to do what Friday nights need to do / That’s the truth.”

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turnaround I have ever done with a song.”

Bryan is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for “Most People are Good” at the 54th ACM Awards. Reba McEntire will host the show on Sunday, April 7th.