Sheryl Crow Joined by Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris on New Song

Sheryl Crow has recruited some major star power for the latest single from her forthcoming album of collaborations. Two-time rock and roll hall of famer Stevie Nicks and ‘GIRL” singer Maren Morris join Crow on “Prove You Wrong.”

Crow kicks the song off alone against the backdrop of acoustic guitar before the trio teams for some ear-pleasing singalong harmonies on the chorus. Morris also handles the bridge, while Nicks shines on the outro. If that wasn’t enough talent on one track, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh and country music legend Vince Gill help provide the music.

“Prove You Wrong” is the third offering from Threads, which Crow has said will be her final studio album. The other mind-blowing collaborations we’ve heard so far were “Live Wire” featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples and “Redemption Day” with Johnny Cash. The song originally appeared on Crow’s sophomore album and Cash’s vocals come from a version he recorded shortly before his death.