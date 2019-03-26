Tim McGraw Wrote a Book About Music with a Presidential Biographer

Tim McGraw will have new books for sale in two different sections of the store by the end of the year. Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life is due out on November 5th. But before that, he’s got something to say about the music that shaped our country.

Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation will be released on June 11th. McGraw co-wrote it with presidential biographer Jon Meachum. The book is described as a celebration of America and the music that inspired people and illuminated eras. Everything from “The Star Spangled Banner” to “Born in the U.S.A.” is analyzed.

McGraw isn’t giving up his day job to become a full-time author just yet. He’s set to headline an NFL Draft concert in Nashville on August 26th. He also just released his new single “Thought About You.” You can also catch him on tour this spring and summer.