Watch Dierks Bentley Perform With Daughter

Dierks Bentley added a special touch to one of his last performances of 2018. The “Somewhere on a Beach” singer brought his 10-year-old, Evie, on-stage to help him sing “My Religion.” The song appears on his new album, The Mountain.

Dad and daughter sat side by side on tall chairs for the tender moment in Durant, Oklahoma. Bentley took the first verse and Evie joined in on the maybe inappropriate chorus to roaring applause: “Ain't gonna lie I've been drinking, That Colorado's got me stoned,” At the end of the song, Bentley joked that he would sing the chorus next time.

Bentley will be back on the road early in 2019 for his Burning Man Tour. It kicks off on January 17th in Hamilton, Ontario and ends on March 30th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes will join as special guests.