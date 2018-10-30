Watch Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie Wear Animal Costumes On 'Kelly And Ryan'

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie made an entrance to remember on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. The trio walked in to the studio wearing inflatable animal costumes. Perry was dressed as a sloth. Bryan went with an eagle. Richie suited up in a panda getup.

The timing works with Halloween being a day away, and the whole thing was apparently Perry’s idea. “This is what my late-night online shopping looks like,” the “Roar” singer said.

“This is just a window into what Luke and I go through on the show,” Richie added.

After a commercial break, Richie and Bryan slipped into something more comfortable, while Perry stayed in costume for a game of “Who’s Most Likely.”