'Bomb Cyclone' Could Strike Metro Detroit This Weekend

DETROIT - We've experienced a polar vortex, flash freezes and even some thundersnow this winter, and now a possible "bomb cyclone" could strike metro Detroit.

Known as explosive cyclogenesis, a bomb cyclone occurs when the atmospheric pressure of a weather system drops rapidly -- at least 24 millibars over 24 hours -- creating strong cyclonic winds with hurricane-force gusts.

It won't be quite that intense in southeast Michigan, but forecasters say a smaller bomb cyclone could form over the area, leading to strong wind gusts as much as 50 miles per hour -- especially on Sunday.

With such high winds over a prolonged period of time, officials say the area could see widespread power outages and downed tree limbs. Unsecured objects will be blown around and travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

Residents are urged to secure property if necessary and monitor the forecast for possible high wind warnings.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday and Saturday. Strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph possible Sunday. #nwsdtx #MIwx pic.twitter.com/d6HyCdG9VP — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 22, 2019

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Friday -- Partly sunny. High 38. Low 25.

Saturday -- Mainly cloudy, an occasional rain in the afternoon; a thunderstorm possible. High 40. Low 38.

Sunday -- Very windy; a couple of rain or snow showers. High 47. Low 22.

Monday -- Mostly cloudy. High 29. Low 15.

Tuesday -- Mostly cloudy; cold. High 28. Low 22.