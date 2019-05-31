'Borat' Ended Pamela Anderson And Kid Rock's Marriage, Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Now this is a head-scratcher.

Sacha Baron Cohen claims his 2006 film, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was inadvertently responsible for the destruction of one of the most beautiful love stories of our time, that of the torrid romance between Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.

The movie follows Borat as he interviews unsuspecting Americans and making inappropriate and outrageous comments.

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Anderson‘s role in the film centers around Borat approaching her at a book signing and attempting to put the Baywatch star to a “traditional marriage sack” to take her back to Kazakhstan so they can get married.

Baron Cohen said that Anderson was in on the scene because “Otherwise it would have been kidnapping.”

“We did that scene twice, actually,” Baron Cohen told The Daily Beast. “The first time we did it at a book signing and I grabbed her over my shoulder and ran out with her and no one did anything. I was like, what kind of fans are these?”

Video of Borat proposes Pamela Anderson

When the film was released in November 2006, Anderson and Rock had just tied the knot a few weeks earlier. After seeing the movie, Rock was apparently furious at his wife’s portrayal, calling her a “s---” and a “w----.” The couple then filed for divorce shortly after.

Baron Cohen said that he texted Anderson after that screening and asked, “How did it go? What did he think?” Anderson then texted back, "He's getting divorced," Baron Cohen recalled. When he asked her why, Anderson replied, “The movie.”

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Baron Cohen jokingly continued. “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame.”

CNN has reached out to Anderson and Rock’s representatives for comment.