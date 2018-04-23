Boy Borrows Parents’ Credit Cards To Fly To Bali

(WYCD) A 12-year-old boy from Australia took the vacation of a lifetime and he didn't even have to break open his piggy bank. That's because his parents paid for it.

The trip, however, wasn't a present. According to the Guardian, the kid stole his parents' credit card after he was told they couldn't go.

The Sydney boy booked himself into a four-day stay at a four-star hotel, telling the staff that the family would join him later.

When it was learned that the boy wasn't at school, but in fact overseas in Indonesia, his "shocked" and "disgusted" mother Emma, flew there to collect him.