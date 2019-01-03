'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant — See The Adorable Announcement

(99.5 WYCD) -- Danielle Fishel is getting ready to introduce a boy to the world.

On Wednesday, Fishel, who played Topanga on "Boy Meets World," revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant and due this summer.

“I'm eating for two,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a pair of baby Nikes before listing how she's fitting all the stereotypes of a pregnant woman.

“I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait.”

It will be the first child for the actress, 37, and her 39-year-old husband, Jensen Karp.