Brad Paisley Proves To Carrie Underwood That He Can 'Cry Pretty'

(99.5 WYCD) - According to Carrie Underwood's hit single, you just can't cry pretty. That is, of course, unless you utilize her brand-new Snapchat filter, which allows users to add glittery tears to their faces.

Underwood's buddy and longtime CMA Awards co-host, Brad Paisley, did just that—and was thoroughly convinced that he cries very prettily, indeed.

He shared a video on Instagram of his filter fun, stating, "Can't cry pretty? We'll just see about that. I beg to differ."

We're not exactly sure Paisley's results were pretty, but they certainly were amusing.

Underwood replied to him by re-gramming his post, and noting "You make glitter tears look goooooood!".