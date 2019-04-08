Brantley Gilbert To Headline 99.5 WYCD's Hoedown 2019

April 8, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- 99.5 WYCD and your Detroit RAM Truck Dealers present the WYCD Hoedown 2019 on Saturday, June 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre. 

The event will feature a headlining performance by Brantley Gilbert and feature over 10 acts across three stages, including Joe Nichols and a special surprise act you won't want to miss!

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown will also feature performances by Caylee Hammack, Dylan Schneider, Austin Burke, Fillmore, Logan Mize, Haley & Michaels, Mac Watts and The Joey Vee Band.

Tickets for the all-day party at DTE go on sale Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, and all Ticketmaster locations.

Keep listening for WYCD Country Club & Live Nation presale information.

For information on the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, follow the WYCD Facebook & Twitter page for updates.

