Is Bravo Looking For Younger Carole On "RHONY?"

The days are numbered for the ol' gals at "Real Housewives of New York." This according to a source. Even though Carole Radziwill has left the show, the word is that producers are already searching for the show’s next big - younger - star. A trend?

“Producers are always looking for great new cast members and have several people in mind to replace Carole,” the source shared, adding that show executives “want to go younger.”

“It’s becoming the real grandmas of New York…producers want to turn back the clock and find ladies a decade younger," the source continued. And what's younger? “Ideally, the new cast members would be in their late 30s and early 40s…they want women who are successful and they love folks who are already famous.”