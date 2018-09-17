WATCH: Brett Eldredge Brings Adorable Fan On Stage To Help Sing 'Mean To Me
(99.5 WYCD) - Brett Eldredge brought an adorable little girl on stage to help him sing "Mean To Me" at his show on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
He posted a clip on Instagram and wrote, "She was crying and singing every word all night in the crowd, so I brought this sweet soul up on stage and she melted all of our hearts."
She was crying and singing every word all night in the crowd...so I brought this sweet soul up on stage and she melted all of our hearts-- #yalla2018