Brett Eldredge Shares Heartfelt Moment On Stage With Young Girl Battling Cancer

(99.5 WYCD) -- It’s no secret that Brett Eldredge has a huge heart— but after his recent concert in New Hampshire, we can’t help but love him even more.

At a recent show in Manchester, Eldredge spotted a young fan with a sign that read: “kickin’ cancers ass & tonight I’m fallin’ in love to the beat of the music.”

Eldredge brought up Samantha on stage during his hit single “Love Someone.”

He shared the heartfelt moment to Instagram, watch below: