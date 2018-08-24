Brett Young Is The New Face of Justin Timberlake's Clothing Line

(99.5 WYCD) - You can now start referring to Brett Young as "country singer slash model."

Young is the new face of Justin Timberlake's clothing line, which is called William Rast.

The “Mercy” singer has been named the new brand ambassador for William Rast Clothing Line’s 2018 men’s fall collection, which will be available at Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk, Lord & Taylor and Amazon.

“I’m so excited to work with both William Rast and Stella for this campaign,” Brett says in a statement. “This is the first time I’ve done anything like this, and it’s been an absolute blast.”

The fashion line’s print campaign will feature Young alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell. They were selected as the faces of the brand’s new American denim culture.

A press release shares that Young “embodies the modern interpretation of Americana biker culture and casual fit and form of the men’s line.”

“William Rast is at the intersection of music and fashion. We knew that Brett Young and Stella Maxwell could capture that intersection beautifully and deliver incredible creative,” says Karen Castellano, Fashion Division President at Sequential Brands Group.

In addition to becoming a fashion leader, Brett is teaming up with CMT to hit the road for his upcoming headlining CMT On Tour: Here Tonight tour. The “Mercy” singer will embark on his fall trek with newcomers Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack beginning Nov. 16 in Royal Oak.