Brett Young's Here Tonight Tour is coming to Royal Oak

(WYCD) - Brett Young will headline this year's CMT on Tour this winter. The rising star's CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek is scheduled to begin in mid-November.

Young will begin his tour on Friday, Nov. 16 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Joining Young on tour are Rachel Wammack and Tyler Rich.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug 24 at 10 a.m. at royaloakmusictheatre.com and axs.com.

A pre-sale will be held from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 23. Use password: ROMTLIVE.

Young released his debut album, a self-titled project, in 2017. His sophomore record, he says, is close to being done.